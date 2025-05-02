Amaravati Ushers in a New Era: PM Modi Launches ₹58,000 Crore Projects to Realize Vision of 'Swarna Andhra'

In a historic event symbolizing the resurgence of Andhra Pradesh’s capital dream, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated, laid the foundation stone, and dedicated to the nation multiple infrastructure and development projects worth over ₹58,000 crore in Amaravati today. Standing on the hallowed ground of Amaravati, the Prime Minister declared the occasion a major leap towards a brighter, modernized Andhra Pradesh, dubbing it not just a city, but a movement toward realizing ‘Swarna Andhra’—a golden Andhra Pradesh.

A City of Tradition, Technology, and Transformation

Calling Amaravati a confluence of tradition and progress, the Prime Minister praised its dual spirit—peace rooted in its Buddhist heritage and vibrant ambition fueling its emergence as a futuristic urban center. “Amaravati is not merely a city, it is a power and a force of transformation,” PM Modi said in Telugu, asserting that the city will soon become a nucleus for Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Green Energy, Education, and Healthcare.

With this vision, the PM highlighted the Central Government’s unwavering commitment to assisting the new Andhra Pradesh government in fast-tracking infrastructure across critical sectors. He extended his greetings to the people of the state and offered prayers to Bhagwan Veerabhadra, Amaralingeshwara, and Tirupati Balaji, symbolizing the spiritual connection to this developmental milestone.

Partnership with the State Government: Renewed Commitment

PM Modi commended Andhra Pradesh’s Chief Minister Shri N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Shri Pawan Kalyan, acknowledging their dynamic leadership and vision. The Prime Minister recalled laying the foundation stone for Praja Rajadhani in 2015 and reiterated the Centre’s continued support for Amaravati's foundational infrastructure. He confirmed that critical state institutions such as the Assembly, High Court, Raj Bhavan, and Secretariat are now being prioritized.

“NTR Garu dreamt of a developed Andhra Pradesh,” the Prime Minister reminded, calling upon the state’s leaders and citizens to unite in transforming the region into a hub of prosperity and innovation.

Infrastructure Surge: Roads, Railways, and More

The Prime Minister laid out the transformative scale of infrastructure underway, pointing to thousands of crores invested in roads, highways, and railway projects. The Renigunta–Naidupeta Highway, for example, will reduce travel time for pilgrims to Tirupati Balaji. The region, he said, is becoming a connectivity hub—enhancing inter-district travel, interstate logistics, and access to religious and tourism sites.

Highlighting the exponential rise in railway investments, the Prime Minister revealed that Andhra Pradesh’s railway budget has soared from under ₹900 crore before 2014 to over ₹9,000 crore today. The state now boasts 100% electrification, eight pairs of Vande Bharat trains, and more than 750 rail flyovers and underpasses. Over 70 stations are being modernized under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, enhancing passenger experiences with world-class amenities.

Boost to Manufacturing and Employment

With infrastructure acting as a multiplier, PM Modi emphasized the ripple effect across manufacturing sectors—cement, steel, and transport—catalyzing industrial growth. He stated that these projects are opening up job opportunities for thousands of youth in Andhra Pradesh.

Empowering Farmers and Women: The 4 Pillars of Development

Reiterating his Red Fort message, the PM emphasized the four pillars of a developed India: the poor, farmers, youth, and women. He detailed the government’s ₹12 lakh crore investment in fertilizers over the past decade and mentioned the distribution of advanced seed varieties. In Andhra Pradesh alone, ₹5,500 crore has been disbursed under the PM Fasal Bima Yojana, and over ₹17,500 crore under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi has been transferred directly into farmers’ bank accounts.

Polavaram Project and Irrigation Push

A renewed focus has been given to the Polavaram irrigation project, which had seen delays in recent years. PM Modi noted that the new state leadership has infused fresh momentum, with the Centre offering full cooperation to accelerate its completion. This landmark project is expected to transform the lives of millions by ensuring water accessibility for agriculture.

Defense and Space Milestones

Speaking on Andhra Pradesh’s role in national security and space exploration, the Prime Minister highlighted the DRDO’s new missile testing range—the Nava Durga Testing Range in Nagayalanka. He hailed it as a force multiplier in defense, linking it with the divine strength of Maa Durga. He also celebrated Sriharikota’s legacy as a space launch site, emphasizing its role in inspiring Indian youth.

Cultural Revival through Ekta Mall and Yoga Day

In a cultural initiative to celebrate India's diversity, PM Modi announced that Visakhapatnam will soon get an Ekta Mall, where artisans from across India will showcase their crafts under one roof. This aligns with the broader "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat" mission to unify India’s cultural fabric while boosting local economies.

He also declared that Andhra Pradesh will host the 10th International Day of Yoga on June 21, with the Prime Minister himself attending the event. He urged citizens to participate in large numbers and attempt setting a world record, saying that the state is filled with both dreamers and achievers.

Concluding Vision

Concluding his address, Prime Minister Modi reassured the people of Andhra Pradesh that he stands firmly with them in their journey toward becoming a developed and empowered state. He called for continued momentum, people’s participation, and visionary governance to actualize the dreams of a ‘Swarna Andhra’, rooted in cultural pride and futuristic ambition.

The event was graced by the presence of Andhra Pradesh Governor Shri Syed Abdul Nazeer, CM Shri N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Shri Pawan Kalyan, Union Cabinet Ministers, and other dignitaries.