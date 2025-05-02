Massive Drug Bust: NCB Seizes Rs 547 Crore Worth of Narcotics
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized drugs worth Rs 547 crore and arrested 15 individuals in a significant operation spanning four states. This crackdown aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a drug-free India, as highlighted by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has successfully executed a major operation resulting in the seizure of narcotics worth Rs 547 crore. The operation spanned four states and resulted in the arrest of 15 suspects.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the operation in a statement on X, emphasizing the government's aggressive stance against drug cartels. He stated that this is a substantial step toward achieving a drug-free India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.
The operation was carried out by the Amritsar Zonal Unit of the NCB, and it represents a significant enforcement action in the ongoing fight against illegal drugs in the country.
