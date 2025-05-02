Left Menu

Massive Drug Bust: NCB Seizes Rs 547 Crore Worth of Narcotics

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized drugs worth Rs 547 crore and arrested 15 individuals in a significant operation spanning four states. This crackdown aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a drug-free India, as highlighted by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 21:25 IST
Massive Drug Bust: NCB Seizes Rs 547 Crore Worth of Narcotics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has successfully executed a major operation resulting in the seizure of narcotics worth Rs 547 crore. The operation spanned four states and resulted in the arrest of 15 suspects.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the operation in a statement on X, emphasizing the government's aggressive stance against drug cartels. He stated that this is a substantial step toward achieving a drug-free India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

The operation was carried out by the Amritsar Zonal Unit of the NCB, and it represents a significant enforcement action in the ongoing fight against illegal drugs in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025