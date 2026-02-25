Amit Shah's Strategic Seemanchal Tour: Strengthening India's Borders

Union Home Minister Amit Shah embarked on a strategic visit to Bihar's Seemanchal region, prioritizing national security efforts. On Wednesday, he chaired a significant meeting with the Land Ports Authority of India in Kishanganj, focusing on enhancing border infrastructure.

The meeting comes as part of Shah's three-day tour, emphasizing the need to curb smuggling and counterfeit currency circulation along the Indo-Nepal border. Shah's presence underscores the importance of strengthening security in this strategically pivotal area, given its proximity to Nepal and Bangladesh.

Besides his interaction with officials, Shah's visit includes an inspection of the Indo-Nepal border and inaugurating the newly constructed SSB Bhawan in Araria district, illustrating his commitment to reinforcing intelligence networks and maintaining demographic balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)