Left Menu

Amit Shah's Strategic Seemanchal Tour: Strengthening India's Borders

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Bihar's Seemanchal region to oversee efforts in strengthening border security. He chaired a meeting in Kishanganj with the Land Ports Authority of India and focused on measures to curb smuggling and counterfeit currency along the Indo-Nepal border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 25-02-2026 17:30 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 17:30 IST
Amit Shah's Strategic Seemanchal Tour: Strengthening India's Borders
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah embarked on a strategic visit to Bihar's Seemanchal region, prioritizing national security efforts. On Wednesday, he chaired a significant meeting with the Land Ports Authority of India in Kishanganj, focusing on enhancing border infrastructure.

The meeting comes as part of Shah's three-day tour, emphasizing the need to curb smuggling and counterfeit currency circulation along the Indo-Nepal border. Shah's presence underscores the importance of strengthening security in this strategically pivotal area, given its proximity to Nepal and Bangladesh.

Besides his interaction with officials, Shah's visit includes an inspection of the Indo-Nepal border and inaugurating the newly constructed SSB Bhawan in Araria district, illustrating his commitment to reinforcing intelligence networks and maintaining demographic balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab's Strategic Preparations for Smooth 2026-27 Wheat Procurement

Punjab's Strategic Preparations for Smooth 2026-27 Wheat Procurement

 India
2
Delhi Expands Atal Canteens Near Hospitals for Better Accessibility

Delhi Expands Atal Canteens Near Hospitals for Better Accessibility

 India
3
NCP Leader Calls for Realistic Governance Amid Maharashtra Challenges

NCP Leader Calls for Realistic Governance Amid Maharashtra Challenges

 India
4
FLY91 Soars with New Aircrafts: Boosting Regional Connectivity in India

FLY91 Soars with New Aircrafts: Boosting Regional Connectivity in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026