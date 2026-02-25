Amit Shah's Strategic Tour of Seemanchal: Strengthening India's Borders

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has embarked on a significant three-day visit to Bihar's Seemanchal region, known for its strategic importance due to its proximity to Nepal and Bangladesh. The visit highlights the focus on enhancing national security and addressing demographic concerns.

Upon arrival at Purnea airport, Shah was received by prominent BJP leaders. He chaired a meeting of the Land Ports Authority of India, which manages border infrastructure, and is set to dedicate border outposts to the nation. His agenda includes reviewing demographic changes and border security measures.

Shah will visit Kishanganj and Araria districts, inspecting the Indo-Nepal border and interacting with Sashastra Seema Bal officials. His tour aims to reinforce the intelligence network and counter smuggling and counterfeit currency activities. The visit symbolizes a decisive step in fortifying border security.

(With inputs from agencies.)