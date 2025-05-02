Water Wars: Haryana and Punjab Clash Over Resource Allocation

The Haryana government, spearheaded by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, is set to host an all-party meeting on Saturday to address the contentious refusal by Punjab's AAP government to release more water to Haryana. The discussion aims to tackle the brewing dispute over water sharing.

This announcement comes closely on the heels of a similar meeting in Punjab, where consensus was reached among varied parties, with potential plans to involve Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP-led discussion in Haryana will welcome parties including Congress, INLD, JJP, AAP, BSP, and CPI(M).

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has been adamant about not releasing more water, citing overuse of their allocated share while lashing out at the BBMB's directive to send additional water to Haryana. Meanwhile, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan led a national meeting to address emergency water releases to also aid parts of Rajasthan.

(With inputs from agencies.)