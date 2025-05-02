Left Menu

Water Wars: Haryana and Punjab Clash Over Resource Allocation

The Haryana government, led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, has convened an all-party meeting to discuss Punjab's refusal to provide additional water amid a heated dispute. While Haryana seeks its previous share, Punjab asserts its over-utilization of water resources, refusing further release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-05-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 21:34 IST
Water Wars: Haryana and Punjab Clash Over Resource Allocation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana government, spearheaded by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, is set to host an all-party meeting on Saturday to address the contentious refusal by Punjab's AAP government to release more water to Haryana. The discussion aims to tackle the brewing dispute over water sharing.

This announcement comes closely on the heels of a similar meeting in Punjab, where consensus was reached among varied parties, with potential plans to involve Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP-led discussion in Haryana will welcome parties including Congress, INLD, JJP, AAP, BSP, and CPI(M).

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has been adamant about not releasing more water, citing overuse of their allocated share while lashing out at the BBMB's directive to send additional water to Haryana. Meanwhile, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan led a national meeting to address emergency water releases to also aid parts of Rajasthan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025