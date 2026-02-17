Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Hospitalized for Exhaustion: Health Update

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali for a clinical assessment after experiencing exhaustion. According to a hospital statement issued on Tuesday, the 52-year-old leader's condition is stable.

The Chief Minister sought medical attention on February 16 for a routine evaluation and was initially discharged on Monday morning. However, Mann returned to the hospital hours later after attending an anti-drug event in Moga. Hospital officials confirmed that he is under observation for supportive care.

A multidisciplinary medical team is monitoring Mann's health to ensure his recovery continues smoothly. Earlier on Sunday, before his hospitalization, Mann and Aam Aadmi Party's national convener, Arvind Kejriwal, visited the Shri Rankeshwar Mahadev Shiv Mandir in Sangrur's Dhuri to participate in Mahashivratri celebrations.

