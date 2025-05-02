Sweeping UN Reforms Proposed Amid Funding Crisis

United Nations officials have put forward bold proposals aimed at drastically reshaping the organization's operations. These initiatives seek to eliminate inefficiencies and overlapping responsibilities as the world body grapples with a severe budget shortfall, largely due to funding cuts from the US, its largest contributor.

The internal memo, obtained by The Associated Press, details plans still in their nascent stages, that would constitute one of the most significant reinventions of the UN. Dubbed UN80, the reform package spearheaded by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres coincides with the UN's 80th anniversary, underscoring the need for organizational evolution to meet global humanitarian challenges.

The memo highlights overlap and inefficiency within the current UN framework and suggests consolidating multiple agencies into a singular entity dedicated to peace and security. These proposals reflect a broader strategy to address geopolitical and budgetary shifts while maintaining the UN's mission as a crucial player in international peacekeeping and support for vulnerable nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)