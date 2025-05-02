High Court Upholds Termination of Railway Police for Sabarmati Express Lapse

The Gujarat High Court confirmed the termination of nine Government Railway Police officers involved in the February 27, 2002 incident, where Sabarmati Express was set ablaze, resulting in 59 deaths. The officers were expected to board the train but chose an alternate route due to delays.

Justice Vaibhavi Nanavati stated that the tragedy could have been averted if the personnel had fulfilled their duties. Instead, they returned via Shanti Express and made misleading entries in official records, prompting the Court to uphold their dismissals.

Despite arguments from the defense, the Court upheld the government's decision, emphasizing the importance of their presence on the train due to its Category A status, which highlights potential for criminal activities.

