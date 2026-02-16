Left Menu

T20 Titans: New Zealand's Determination and Canada’s Resilience on Display

New Zealand cricketer Glenn Phillips comments on the team's approach after their defeat against South Africa, emphasizing adaptation ahead of their final group match. Canada’s wicketkeeper Shreyas Movva highlights the team's need to improve bowling strategies for upcoming matches after losses in the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 16-02-2026 17:29 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 17:29 IST
T20 Titans: New Zealand's Determination and Canada's Resilience on Display
New Zealand's all-rounder Glenn Phillips emphasized the importance of adapting to conditions following their loss to South Africa, ahead of their crucial match against Canada. Despite the setback, he remains confident in his team's potential to advance to the Super Eights in the tournament.

Phillips noted that T20 cricket is defined by small margins, and while acknowledging South Africa's prowess, he insisted that reliance on singular games for insights can be misleading. Adaptation, especially in varying conditions like those expected in Sri Lanka, will be crucial for New Zealand as they aim to demonstrate their title-contender status.

Canada's wicketkeeper-batter Shreyas Movva pointed out the team's strategic improvements, notably in bowling, as they regroup following a significant defeat against UAE. As they prepare for their forthcoming matches, Movva stressed the importance of crafting effective bowling plans to complement their strong batting performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

