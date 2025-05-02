Tamil Nadu's Strategy to Tame the Stray Dog Menace

The Tamil Nadu government is taking decisive steps to manage the rising street dog population. On Friday, Chief Minister M K Stalin led a review meeting and announced key measures aimed at curbing the stray canine issue through effective birth control initiatives.

Plans include providing essential training to 500 veterinarians across the state, enabling them to carry out birth control surgeries on street dogs. An official statement outlined the preparations, highlighting the state's proactive approach to the problem.

Additionally, 500 individuals from local bodies will be trained to humanely capture stray canines. Infrastructure enhancements for 100 veterinary hospitals and the creation of 72 dog shelters for the elderly, injured, and abandoned dogs will further support this initiative.

