Massive ₹547 Crore Drug Cartel Busted by NCB in Four States in 4-Month Crackdown

In a decisive blow to India’s drug trafficking networks, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has dismantled a sprawling pharmaceutical drug diversion cartel spanning Punjab, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Delhi. Guided by the Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, the Amritsar Zonal Unit of the NCB led a four-month-long operation that resulted in the seizure of illegal drugs worth ₹547 crore and the arrest of 15 individuals. This landmark operation reflects Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s unwavering vision of a “Nasha Mukt Bharat” (Drug-Free India) and zero tolerance against narcotics.

Nationwide Network of Diversion and Distribution Exposed

The operation uncovered a sophisticated web of drug diversion, spearheaded by unscrupulous pharmaceutical manufacturers and dummy stockists. The crackdown began in December 2024 with the interception of an impersonator posing as a medical professional in Amritsar. He was found carrying 2,280 Alprazolam and 1,220 Tramadol tablets. This incident became the first thread that investigators would pull on to unravel a widespread drug trafficking operation.

Subsequent investigations led to a string of arrests and seizures across four states. Authorities traced the distribution chain through Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, and Uttarakhand. The focal point was the illicit diversion of pharmaceutical-grade drugs meant strictly for regulated medical use.

April 2025 Raids Uncover Cache of Narcotics

Major breakthroughs came on April 20–21, 2025, when coordinated raids were conducted across three states:

Haridwar, Uttarakhand : A raid on J R Pharmaceuticals led to the seizure of 11,693 CBCS (Codeine-Based Cough Syrup) bottles and 2.9 kg of Tramadol powder.

Himachal Pradesh : At Embit Bio Medix, officials discovered 19.25 lakh psychotropic tablets.

Delhi: At Aashi Pharmaceuticals in Bawana, an astounding 1.17 crore Tramadol and Alprazolam tablets were seized.

The mastermind behind Embit Bio Medix was arrested while attempting to flee to Vietnam from Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi, on April 18. His earlier license in Delhi was cancelled in December 2022 due to violations, following which he obtained a fresh license in Himachal Pradesh under concealed identity. He also floated a new firm in Delhi using a front person.

Dummy Medical Setups and Fake Stockists Revealed

Investigators discovered that many firms in the supply chain were fake or operated as front companies. One striking example was Tiwari Medical Agency in Dehradun, which turned out to be a tailor/sweet shop with its listed proprietor working as a maid. Despite this, the firm was used to channel large quantities of drugs.

Other dubious entities such as Kavati Health Care Pvt Ltd, Dehradun, and Life Care Pharma, Kolkata were also discovered to be non-existent at their declared addresses. The arrest of the operator behind Tiwari Medical Agency led authorities to an additional seizure of 1.24 lakh Alprazolam tablets from a roadside dhaba in Dehradun.

February Raids Amplify the Scale of the Operation

The February 2025 leg of the investigation uncovered another massive layer. Raids on J R Pharmaceuticals led to the seizure of:

2.55 lakh loose Tramadol tablets (80.7 kg) stored in drums

327 CBCS bottles

16,860 Tramadol tablets

Follow-up operations based on intelligence gained during interrogation led to a haul of over 8.89 lakh CBCS bottles held without proper documentation, clearly intended for illegal distribution.

Grand Totals and Ongoing Investigations

So far, the NCB’s operation has resulted in:

Over 1.42 crore tablets of Tramadol and Alprazolam seized

2.9 kg of Tramadol powder

9,01,084 CBCS bottles , equating to approximately 135 metric tons

15 arrests across Punjab, Delhi, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh

The investigation has spotlighted a troubling nexus between pharmaceutical manufacturers, distributors, and shell companies. Many of these operated under falsified identities and fake licenses, exploiting regulatory loopholes.

Multi-Agency Collaboration and Future Crackdowns

The NCB is now collaborating closely with agencies such as:

GST Department

State Drug Controllers

Income Tax Authorities

Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN)

Financial institutions

This collaborative approach is intended to uncover the financial trails, laundering methods, and the full extent of this pharmaceutical diversion racket. More arrests and seizures are anticipated in the coming weeks as further leads are pursued.

Public Involvement Encouraged Through National Helpline

As part of its sustained effort to make Bharat drug-free, the NCB has appealed to the public to report narcotic-related activities. Citizens can share information anonymously via the MANAS National Narcotics Helpline at toll-free number 1933.

This multi-state operation underscores the government's determined campaign against drug trafficking and illegal pharmaceutical networks. With continued intelligence-led actions, robust inter-agency cooperation, and public participation, India is taking firm steps towards eradicating the menace of drugs from its roots.