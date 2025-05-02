Left Menu

Conviction in South African Child Trafficking Case Shocks Nation

A South African woman, Kelly Smith, and two men have been convicted of kidnapping and selling Smith's 6-year-old daughter, Joshlin. The child went missing over a year ago and has yet to be found. The trial captivated the nation, leading to a public outcry against human trafficking.

A South African woman, Kelly Smith, along with her boyfriend and another man, were convicted on Friday for the kidnapping and human trafficking of Smith's 6-year-old daughter, Joshlin. The case, which has gripped the nation, revealed shocking details of the child's disappearance more than a year ago.

Initially, Smith was seen as a victim, with community members rallying to help search for Joshlin. However, the narrative took a turn when evidence emerged of Smith's involvement in selling her daughter to a traditional healer, reportedly for body parts. Despite the conviction, the whereabouts of Joshlin remain unknown.

The courtroom was relocated to a more spacious venue to accommodate the many community members eager to hear the verdict. As Judge Nathan Erasmus announced the guilty verdicts, the room erupted in cheers, reflecting the public's relief and outrage over the heinous crime. Sentencing for the convicted individuals is set to begin next week, potentially leading to life imprisonment.

