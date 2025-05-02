Left Menu

Court Denies Accused Permission for Overseas Wedding Trip

The Allahabad High Court has ruled against granting foreign travel permission to an accused out on bail for attending a relative's wedding and leisure purposes. The court emphasized that only pressing needs justify such permission. Aditya Murti's plea to visit the US and France was thus dismissed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 02-05-2025 23:48 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 23:48 IST
Court Denies Accused Permission for Overseas Wedding Trip
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has clarified that an accused granted bail does not automatically obtain the right to travel abroad for leisure, underscoring that only urgent necessities warrant such permission.

Delivering a judgment, the Lucknow bench dismissed Aditya Murti's plea, who sought court approval to travel to the United States for a family wedding followed by a celebration in France.

The bench, led by Justice Subhash Vidyarthi, reaffirmed that attending a relative's wedding does not constitute an essential reason for foreign travel, emphasizing the necessity of urgent grounds such as medical emergencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025