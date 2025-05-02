Court Denies Accused Permission for Overseas Wedding Trip
The Allahabad High Court has ruled against granting foreign travel permission to an accused out on bail for attending a relative's wedding and leisure purposes. The court emphasized that only pressing needs justify such permission. Aditya Murti's plea to visit the US and France was thus dismissed.
The Allahabad High Court has clarified that an accused granted bail does not automatically obtain the right to travel abroad for leisure, underscoring that only urgent necessities warrant such permission.
Delivering a judgment, the Lucknow bench dismissed Aditya Murti's plea, who sought court approval to travel to the United States for a family wedding followed by a celebration in France.
The bench, led by Justice Subhash Vidyarthi, reaffirmed that attending a relative's wedding does not constitute an essential reason for foreign travel, emphasizing the necessity of urgent grounds such as medical emergencies.
