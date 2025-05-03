Left Menu

AMU Students Rally Against Land Takeover by Nagar Nigam

Students at Aligarh Muslim University protested on Friday against the takeover of 41 bighas of Riding Club land by Nagar Nigam. The protest ended with a memorandum submission demanding an inquiry into the land issue, which the university claims has been theirs since 1940.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aligarh | Updated: 03-05-2025 00:49 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 00:49 IST
AMU Students Rally Against Land Takeover by Nagar Nigam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Students at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) staged a significant protest on Friday, decrying the Nagar Nigam's acquisition of 41 bighas of land from the university's Riding Club.

The protestors marched to the Sir Syed Gate, where they submitted a memorandum addressed to the district magistrate, calling for an investigation into what they describe as a ''unilateral takeover.''

The university has owned the land since 1940 according to AMU under the Land Acquisition Act of 1894. An emergency meeting by the AMU Teachers' Association was slated for Friday to discuss the impact of the municipal action, while the university has vowed to take legal steps to retain the contested land.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025