AMU Students Rally Against Land Takeover by Nagar Nigam
Students at Aligarh Muslim University protested on Friday against the takeover of 41 bighas of Riding Club land by Nagar Nigam. The protest ended with a memorandum submission demanding an inquiry into the land issue, which the university claims has been theirs since 1940.
Students at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) staged a significant protest on Friday, decrying the Nagar Nigam's acquisition of 41 bighas of land from the university's Riding Club.
The protestors marched to the Sir Syed Gate, where they submitted a memorandum addressed to the district magistrate, calling for an investigation into what they describe as a ''unilateral takeover.''
The university has owned the land since 1940 according to AMU under the Land Acquisition Act of 1894. An emergency meeting by the AMU Teachers' Association was slated for Friday to discuss the impact of the municipal action, while the university has vowed to take legal steps to retain the contested land.
