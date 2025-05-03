AMU Students Rally Against Land Takeover by Nagar Nigam

Students at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) staged a significant protest on Friday, decrying the Nagar Nigam's acquisition of 41 bighas of land from the university's Riding Club.

The protestors marched to the Sir Syed Gate, where they submitted a memorandum addressed to the district magistrate, calling for an investigation into what they describe as a ''unilateral takeover.''

The university has owned the land since 1940 according to AMU under the Land Acquisition Act of 1894. An emergency meeting by the AMU Teachers' Association was slated for Friday to discuss the impact of the municipal action, while the university has vowed to take legal steps to retain the contested land.

