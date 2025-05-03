Left Menu

US-Saudi Missile Deal Approved

The U.S. State Department has approved a $3.5 billion sale of AIM-120C-8 missiles to Saudi Arabia. RTX Corp will lead the project as the principal contractor. This deal marks a significant step in military collaboration between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-05-2025 02:01 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 02:01 IST
The U.S. State Department has given the green light for a major arms deal with Saudi Arabia, involving advanced missiles valued at $3.5 billion. This strategic move comes as part of the ongoing military partnership between the United States and Saudi Arabia.

The foreign military sale includes AIM-120C-8 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles and supplementary support, as confirmed by the Pentagon. The deal aims to bolster Saudi Arabia's defense capabilities amid rising regional tensions.

According to the Pentagon's statement, RTX Corp will be the primary contractor overseeing the execution of this significant agreement, further strengthening military ties between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

