Inmate's Tragic Demise Ignites Concerns in Etah Jail

An inmate at Etah district jail, identified as 53-year-old Jitendra alias Bhura, succumbed to severe chest pain while being treated, authorities reported.

Bhura, a lifelong prisoner on a murder conviction, was transferred to Veerangana Avantibai Lodhi Autonomous State Medical College where emergency care efforts terminated at 10:45 am.

With pending allegations on his record, law enforcement officials have launched a probe to understand the circumstances, pending autopsy results.

(With inputs from agencies.)