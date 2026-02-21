Inmate's Tragic Demise Ignites Concerns in Etah Jail
A 53-year-old inmate at Etah district jail died from chest pain while in treatment. Identified as Jitendra alias Bhura, he was serving a life sentence for murder. Jail authorities informed his family, and police are investigating after sending the body for a post-mortem.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Etah | Updated: 21-02-2026 19:19 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 19:19 IST
- Country:
- India
An inmate at Etah district jail, identified as 53-year-old Jitendra alias Bhura, succumbed to severe chest pain while being treated, authorities reported.
Bhura, a lifelong prisoner on a murder conviction, was transferred to Veerangana Avantibai Lodhi Autonomous State Medical College where emergency care efforts terminated at 10:45 am.
With pending allegations on his record, law enforcement officials have launched a probe to understand the circumstances, pending autopsy results.
(With inputs from agencies.)
