Kerala's Overseas Voter Surge: A Deep Dive into Electoral Roll Trends

The latest electoral roll from the Election Commission of India unveils that Kerala accommodates 2.23 lakh overseas voters, following an exhaustive Special Intensive Revision exercise. This reveals the substantial involvement of the state's diaspora in electoral processes.

In-depth data highlights Kuttiadi in Kozhikode district as having the highest number of overseas voters at 16,002, signaling Kozhikode's significant role in diaspora engagement. Other notable constituencies include Nadapuram with 12,424 and Tirur in Malappuram district with 8,601.

Conversely, Thiruvananthapuram district shows minimal overseas voter registration, with only 13 in Neyyattinkara. The overarching trend points to a predominantly male overseas voter base at 1,90,090, followed by a much smaller female voter count and a minimal transgender voter count.

