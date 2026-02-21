Left Menu

Kerala's Overseas Voter Surge: A Deep Dive into Electoral Roll Trends

The Electoral Commission of India reports 2.23 lakh overseas voters in Kerala, with the highest figures in Kuttiadi, Kozhikode. The state sees a significant number of overseas voters, mainly males, reflecting the diaspora's electoral engagement. Thiruvananthapuram district records the least overseas voter registration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 21-02-2026 19:10 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 19:10 IST
Kerala's Overseas Voter Surge: A Deep Dive into Electoral Roll Trends
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The latest electoral roll from the Election Commission of India unveils that Kerala accommodates 2.23 lakh overseas voters, following an exhaustive Special Intensive Revision exercise. This reveals the substantial involvement of the state's diaspora in electoral processes.

In-depth data highlights Kuttiadi in Kozhikode district as having the highest number of overseas voters at 16,002, signaling Kozhikode's significant role in diaspora engagement. Other notable constituencies include Nadapuram with 12,424 and Tirur in Malappuram district with 8,601.

Conversely, Thiruvananthapuram district shows minimal overseas voter registration, with only 13 in Neyyattinkara. The overarching trend points to a predominantly male overseas voter base at 1,90,090, followed by a much smaller female voter count and a minimal transgender voter count.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha's Budget Dilemma: Opposition Calls It A Debt-Driven Illusion

Odisha's Budget Dilemma: Opposition Calls It A Debt-Driven Illusion

 India
2
India and Brazil Show United Front on US Tariffs and UN Reforms

India and Brazil Show United Front on US Tariffs and UN Reforms

 India
3
Cracking the Egg-Donation Racket: A Tale of Exploitation

Cracking the Egg-Donation Racket: A Tale of Exploitation

 India
4
IOC Clears Infantino Amid Political Neutrality Concerns

IOC Clears Infantino Amid Political Neutrality Concerns

 Italy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026