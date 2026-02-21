Left Menu

Strengthening India through 'One Nation, One Election' and CSR

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan emphasized the significance of 'One Nation, One Election' to enhance decision-making and long-term policy focus at the National CSR Summit 2026. He highlighted India's economic strides under Modi's leadership, the transformative role of CSR, and the importance of responsible capitalism and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2026 19:18 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 19:18 IST
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan advocated for India's 'One Nation, One Election' concept, citing its potential to foster stronger decision-making and long-term policy focus. Addressing the National CSR Summit 2026, he emphasized that synchronized electoral processes bolster public participation and accountability.

Radhakrishnan lauded the nation's economic progress, noting India's rise from the tenth to the fourth largest economy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He attributed achievements like financial inclusion and digital connectivity to structural reforms, claiming they uplifted over 25 crore citizens from poverty.

Emphasizing the transformative potential of CSR, Radhakrishnan urged businesses to integrate social objectives into their core strategies. He highlighted CSR's role in strengthening education, healthcare, and climate initiatives, calling it crucial for aligning profit with purpose to secure India's future growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

