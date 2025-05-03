Supreme Court Faces DOGE's Controversial Social Security Access
The Trump administration appealed to the Supreme Court to allow Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency access to Social Security data. The DOGE targets federal waste, but a judge's order restricts access due to privacy laws. The legal battle continues amidst broader challenges to Trump's policies.
- Country:
- United States
The Trump administration has taken its battle to the Supreme Court, seeking approval for Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to access personal data within the Social Security systems, citing a need to eliminate federal waste.
Currently, the DOGE's efforts are hindered by a ruling from Maryland's US District Judge Ellen Hollander, who has restricted access under federal privacy laws. The administration argues this blocks essential work targeting alleged fraud within the Social Security program, which Musk has labeled a 'Ponzi scheme.'
The case is one among many filed against DOGE, reflecting broader judicial resistance to Trump's executive decisions, as federal courts remain pivotal arenas contesting his administration's sweeping reforms.
