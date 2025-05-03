Left Menu

Tears and Tension: Weinstein Accuser's Emotional Testimony

Miriam Haley tearfully testified against Harvey Weinstein, describing a past sexual assault encounter. During intense questioning by defense lawyer Jennifer Bonjean, Haley maintained her stance despite breaking down emotionally. The retrial, resulting from an appeal, is set against the backdrop of allegations involving Weinstein's influence in Hollywood.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 03-05-2025 03:20 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 03:20 IST
Miriam Haley, an accuser in Harvey Weinstein's retrial, broke down in tears as she recounted her alleged assault by the former Hollywood mogul nearly two decades ago. The intense courtroom scene saw Haley defend her claims vividly amid challenging cross-examination by defense attorney Jennifer Bonjean.

Judge Curtis Farber was forced to interject multiple times for order, highlighting the emotionally charged exchanges. Haley, the first to testify in this retrial, emphasized that she never consented to any intimate advances from Weinstein, partly due to his control over her professional opportunities at the time.

Weinstein, facing legal battles implying sexual misconduct, denies these charges, asserting consensual interactions with his accusers. As the retrial continues, its impact on legal and cultural circles is under close watch, with further testimonies anticipated from other alleged victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

