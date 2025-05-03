Left Menu

Ceasefire Breach Sparks Tension Along Indo-Pak Border

Tensions between India and Pakistan flared up as cross-border firing occurred along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir for the ninth consecutive night. Despite a ceasefire agreement, Pakistani troops initiated unprovoked firing, prompting an immediate response from India. The situation escalates following a terror attack and subsequent geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 03-05-2025 08:24 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 08:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Cross-border gunfire echoed for the ninth consecutive night along the Line of Control (LoC) between India and Pakistan, as tensions flared in the aftermath of a deadly terror attack. Despite a standing ceasefire, Pakistani troops engaged in unprovoked firing, prompting a proportional response from Indian forces.

These nightly skirmishes have sparked concern among residents living near the LoC and the International Border (IB), compelling civilians to prepare community and personal bunkers amid fears of escalating violence. The border towns face heightened threats as the geopolitical standoff shows little sign of easing.

The strained relations follow a significant incident on April 22, when a terror attack in Pahalgam claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists. In retaliation, ceasefire violations have spread across different sectors, fueling fears of further conflict as diplomatic channels struggle to maintain control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

