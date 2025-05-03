Escalating Violence and Humanitarian Crisis in Myanmar Demand Urgent Global Action

Myanmar, a nation already burdened by years of armed conflict and political instability, finds itself plunged deeper into despair. The dual calamities of relentless military aggression and a devastating earthquake have created a dire humanitarian crisis, demanding urgent and unified global attention.

On 28 March 2025, a powerful earthquake struck Myanmar, killing over 3,800 people and leaving millions in desperate need of aid. In the wake of this tragedy, both the Myanmar military and the National Unity Government (NUG) announced unilateral ceasefires. Yet, this nominal gesture has proven hollow. According to reports, between the earthquake and 29 April, the military launched at least 243 attacks — including 171 airstrikes — across multiple regions. Over 200 civilians were reportedly killed during this period, the vast majority after the ceasefires came into effect on 2 April.

Rather than honoring the spirit of the ceasefire, the Myanmar military has intensified its campaign of violence, further eroding public trust and worsening an already catastrophic humanitarian landscape. Even after renewing its ceasefire agreement — which lapsed on 30 April — military offensives continued, defying international appeals for peace.

The Toll on a Devastated Population

The people of Myanmar are enduring an unthinkable ordeal. Years of internal strife, economic hardship, and political repression have already drained the resilience of communities. The recent earthquake, which decimated infrastructure and homes, compounded the suffering exponentially. Over 6.3 million people are now in urgent need of humanitarian aid — adding to the staggering 20 million who were already reliant on support before the natural disaster.

This is not merely a tragedy; it is a crisis of conscience for the global community. Myanmar’s civilians face hunger, thirst, homelessness, and physical danger daily. Displaced populations struggle for access to food, clean water, and basic medical care. In many conflict-affected areas, humanitarian workers face grave risks, and access to those in need remains heavily obstructed.

Violations of International Law

International humanitarian law is unequivocal: parties to conflict must allow and facilitate the rapid and unimpeded passage of humanitarian relief. Yet the Myanmar military has persistently violated these norms. Civilian areas and infrastructure continue to be targeted. Schools, hospitals, and places of worship have reportedly come under fire — acts that could amount to war crimes under international law.

As airstrikes rain down on civilian settlements, families are forced to flee under the cover of night, risking everything in search of safety. The military’s use of disproportionate force, often with no clear military objective, raises urgent concerns regarding accountability and justice.

A Call to End the Bloodshed

The only viable path forward is the immediate and unconditional cessation of hostilities. The military must stop all attacks on civilians and civilian objects. Both sides must commit to a genuine, verifiable, and lasting nationwide ceasefire. Most importantly, the restoration of democratic governance and the rule of law is crucial to ending the cycle of violence and despair.

The international community must move beyond condemnation. It must actively support diplomatic initiatives, bolster humanitarian aid efforts, and hold perpetrators of violations accountable through international legal mechanisms. Sanctions targeting military elites, arms embargoes, and diplomatic isolation must be reinforced in tandem with support for civil society organizations and humanitarian actors on the ground.

Peace, Not Power

This is a time to put people — not power — first. Peace, dignity, and human rights must take precedence over futile military escalation. The people of Myanmar do not need more suffering. They need food, water, medical care, and shelter. Above all, they need protection, stability, and a government that represents their will.

Global leaders must seize this moment to demand change, to support those working for peace and justice, and to ensure that the agony of Myanmar’s people does not continue unnoticed or unanswered.