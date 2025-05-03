Left Menu

Odisha Governor Calls for Action on Tribal Welfare and PESA Implementation

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati has urged the state government to expedite the implementation of the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act (PESA) and related legislation, suggesting a high-level task force for effective execution. He highlighted the need for improved infrastructure and fund utilization in tribal regions.

Odisha Governor Calls for Action on Tribal Welfare and PESA Implementation
Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati has expressed concerns regarding the state's delay in implementing the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, commonly known as PESA. During a recent review meeting, he urged the formation of a high-level task force to oversee effective execution of crucial legislation.

The governor highlighted the involvement of multiple departments, suggesting that a task force spearheaded by the chief minister could enhance coordination and facilitate joint planning, addressing the challenges in implementing both PESA and the Forest Rights Act. He pushed for expediting the PESA rules framing process.

Governor Kambhampati also emphasized the necessity of holding biannual Tribal Advisory Council meetings as per constitutional mandates and called for timely annual reporting. He underscored the importance of efficient fund utilization and pointed to infrastructure challenges in tribal areas, particularly in mobile connectivity.

