Drones Take Flight in Law Enforcement: A Criminal's Pursuit in Madhya Pradesh

In a landmark use of technology, authorities in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district successfully employed a drone to track down Amit Malviya, a suspect in a highly contentious rape case. Malviya had managed to dodge capture for ten months, prompting the police to innovate their strategies.

According to Devkaran Deheria, the SHO of Multai police station, the drone was instrumental in monitoring Malviya's movements. For two days, the aerial device provided crucial data, culminating in his capture as he re-entered his residence on April 29.

The operation came after traditional methods failed to apprehend Malviya, who resided in a densely populated area and had previously evaded arrest multiple times. Superintendent of Police Nischal Jharia confirmed that the strategic deployment of a drone was pivotal in locating the accused, who was wanted for threatening and illicitly coercing a woman.

(With inputs from agencies.)