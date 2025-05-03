Water Wars: Punjab vs. Haryana

In light of increasing tensions over water distribution, the Haryana government called an all-party meeting spearheaded by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. The discussion aimed to address the refusal of Punjab, governed by Bhagwant Mann, to provide additional water to Haryana, sparking a renewed conflict between the neighboring states.

Representatives from various political entities such as BJP, Congress, INLD, JJP, and AAP converged for the meeting. This initiative mirrors the similar meeting held by the AAP government in Punjab, which had projected a united political front on the contentious matter of water allocation.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has stood firm on his decision, citing that Punjab has already utilized its full water share. Meanwhile, Haryana criticized the political maneuvering over such a crucial resource, highlighting increased demand during summer, and challenged BBMB's decision to allocate additional resources to Haryana.

