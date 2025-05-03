Left Menu

Water Wars: Punjab vs. Haryana

An all-party meeting organized by Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini discussed the escalating crisis over water sharing with Punjab. Punjab has halted additional water supply to Haryana, intensifying tensions. Leaders from major parties attended the meeting, while Punjab's CM Bhagwant Mann criticized the Bhakra Beas Management Board for its decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-05-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 15:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In light of increasing tensions over water distribution, the Haryana government called an all-party meeting spearheaded by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. The discussion aimed to address the refusal of Punjab, governed by Bhagwant Mann, to provide additional water to Haryana, sparking a renewed conflict between the neighboring states.

Representatives from various political entities such as BJP, Congress, INLD, JJP, and AAP converged for the meeting. This initiative mirrors the similar meeting held by the AAP government in Punjab, which had projected a united political front on the contentious matter of water allocation.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has stood firm on his decision, citing that Punjab has already utilized its full water share. Meanwhile, Haryana criticized the political maneuvering over such a crucial resource, highlighting increased demand during summer, and challenged BBMB's decision to allocate additional resources to Haryana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

