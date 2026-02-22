Left Menu

Protracted Conflict: Russia’s Enduring Struggles in Ukraine

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has exceeded the duration of its WWII campaign against Nazi Germany, becoming a protracted conflict with heavy casualties and slow advances. President Putin maintains firm demands in peace talks as the war strains Russia's economy amid Western powers' sanctions.

  Ukraine

Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine has now lasted longer than its battle against Nazi Germany in World War II, marking a protracted conflict with harsh casualties and constrained advancements in Ukraine's eastern areas.

Putin holds firm on his maximalist demands during peace talks even as Russia faces increased economic strain, mainly due to western sanctions. Despite slow progress, the war continues at a heavy price, with NATO likening Moscow's progress to a snail's pace.

The use of drones is pivotal in this war, making troop movements nearly impossible to hide. Meanwhile, Ukraine engages in long-range strikes, hoping to force an economic drain on Russian morale and resources.

