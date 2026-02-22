Cricket's Rapid Growth in Qatar: ICC Meetings Showcase Momentum
Doha is set to host the next ICC board and committee meetings from March 25-27, underscoring growing cricket engagement in Qatar. With a 447% increase in participation since 2020, programs like the School Olympic Programme and Criiio Cricket Festivals are pivotal in expanding the sport's reach.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Doha will play host to the International Cricket Council's board and committee meetings from March 25 to 27. This decision underscores the increasing prominence of cricket in Qatar, a nation witnessing a remarkable 447% surge in participation since 2020.
Crucial to this growth has been the inclusion of cricket in the Qatar Olympic Committee's School Olympic Programme, which has significantly entrenched the sport in educational institutions across the country.
Moreover, the ICC's Criiio Cricket Festivals have expanded its allure, with 287 school teams participating, many students experiencing the game for the first time, marking a new era for cricket in Qatar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- ICC
- Doha
- Cricket
- Middle East
- Growth
- Qatar
- School Olympic Programme
- Criiio Festivals
- Sport
- Governance
ALSO READ
India's Growth Engine: From Digital to Transportation
FMCG Giants Shift Focus to Volume Growth Amid Easing Inflation
YES Bank's Strategic Growth Path: ROA, Profitability, and Compliance
ICC Taps Doha for Critical Meetings Amid Qatar Cricket Boom
Economic Growth Debate: EPS vs. Stalin on Tamil Nadu's Industrial Projects