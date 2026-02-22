Cricket's Rapid Growth in Qatar: ICC Meetings Showcase Momentum

Doha will play host to the International Cricket Council's board and committee meetings from March 25 to 27. This decision underscores the increasing prominence of cricket in Qatar, a nation witnessing a remarkable 447% surge in participation since 2020.

Crucial to this growth has been the inclusion of cricket in the Qatar Olympic Committee's School Olympic Programme, which has significantly entrenched the sport in educational institutions across the country.

Moreover, the ICC's Criiio Cricket Festivals have expanded its allure, with 287 school teams participating, many students experiencing the game for the first time, marking a new era for cricket in Qatar.

