Left Menu

Cricket's Rapid Growth in Qatar: ICC Meetings Showcase Momentum

Doha is set to host the next ICC board and committee meetings from March 25-27, underscoring growing cricket engagement in Qatar. With a 447% increase in participation since 2020, programs like the School Olympic Programme and Criiio Cricket Festivals are pivotal in expanding the sport's reach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 22-02-2026 13:27 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 13:27 IST
Cricket's Rapid Growth in Qatar: ICC Meetings Showcase Momentum
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Doha will play host to the International Cricket Council's board and committee meetings from March 25 to 27. This decision underscores the increasing prominence of cricket in Qatar, a nation witnessing a remarkable 447% surge in participation since 2020.

Crucial to this growth has been the inclusion of cricket in the Qatar Olympic Committee's School Olympic Programme, which has significantly entrenched the sport in educational institutions across the country.

Moreover, the ICC's Criiio Cricket Festivals have expanded its allure, with 287 school teams participating, many students experiencing the game for the first time, marking a new era for cricket in Qatar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Gumla: Search Intensifies for Alleged Rapists

Tragedy in Gumla: Search Intensifies for Alleged Rapists

 India
2
India's Growth Engine: From Digital to Transportation

India's Growth Engine: From Digital to Transportation

 India
3
Veteran Politician Sharad Pawar Hospitalized for Dehydration

Veteran Politician Sharad Pawar Hospitalized for Dehydration

 India
4
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Defends Commitment to Social Justice Amid Political Debate

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Defends Commitment to Social Justice Amid Politica...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026