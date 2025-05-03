Left Menu

Maid Booked Under POCSO Act for Assaulting Minor

A 28-year-old woman was charged under the POCSO Act for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor boy. The accused, working as a maid, allegedly enticed and threatened the boy. The boy's mother filed a complaint leading to the woman’s arrest. Authorities are continuing their investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-05-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 15:31 IST
  • India

A 28-year-old maid is facing serious charges under the POCSO Act, accused of sexually assaulting a minor boy. The report emerged from Jubilee Hills, where the incident allegedly occurred.

The woman, who resided in the same quarters as the boy and his mother, reportedly lured and later threatened the youth, according to police sources. The concerned mother, alarmed by the situation, lodged a formal complaint that instigated the legal proceedings.

Law enforcement officials have taken the woman into custody as they continue their investigation into these grave allegations. The case has highlighted ongoing concerns about child safety and legal actions under the POCSO Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

