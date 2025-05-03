Tragic End in Hanumangarh: Live-In Couple Found Dead
A couple in a live-in relationship was found dead in Hanumangarh district, causing mystery as police investigate whether it was a murder-suicide or a mutual death pact. Raju, 45, was hanged, and Suman, 35, was found on the floor, prompting a police inquiry into their deaths.
In a heart-wrenching development, a couple in a live-in relationship was discovered dead in Hanumangarh district, police revealed on Saturday. This tragic case leaves numerous questions unanswered as authorities scramble to uncover the events leading to their demise.
Initial reports suggest that 45-year-old Raju was found hanging, while 35-year-old Suman lay motionless on the floor of their home in Dhaba village. The police are investigating the possibility of a murder-suicide or a consensual death pact.
The incident came to light early Saturday, prompting authorities to transport the bodies for a post-mortem examination. The community remains shocked and anxious for further insights into this somber incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
