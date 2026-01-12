Anganwadi Workers Demand Justice and Reforms After Tragic Incident

In a fervent demonstration under the Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union, associated with CITU, workers from multiple Shimla circles gathered outside the DPO office at Nigam Vihar. Their protest centered on demanding justice and compensation for fellow worker Harsha, who tragically died on duty, as well as calling for improved safety measures and departmental accountability.

The union subsequently submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister via the Child Development Project Officer, with union leaders vehemently highlighting the anger stemming from Harsha's death during Pulse Polio duty in Mandi district. The incident, they argue, exemplifies systemic negligence that Anganwadi workers face, performing risky duties without proper safeguards or accountability from the government.

Further grievances included insufficient compensation and security for performing dangerous, low-paid work for multiple departments, revealing deep-rooted institutional exploitation. The union demanded immediate compensation for Harsha's family, accident insurance, and structured accountability, urging the government to ensure fair wages, employment regularization, and facilities on par with other states like Haryana and Punjab.