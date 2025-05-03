India Tightens Trade Blockade on Pakistan After Pahalgam Attack
India has enforced a complete ban on all imports from Pakistan citing national security after the Pahalgam attack. The prohibition extends to goods routed through third countries, significantly impacting the already minimal trade between the two nations, underscoring the enduring strained relations.
In an aggressive economic stance, India has effectuated a comprehensive ban on all imports from Pakistan, invoking national security concerns after the recent Pahalgam terror attack, resulting in the death of 26 individuals.
The prohibition, formalized through a government notification, disrupts any direct or indirect entry of Pakistani goods, including items rerouted through third countries.
This decision marks the latest in a series of diplomatic escalations, which have seen both nations disengage economically and politically, further entrenching historical hostilities entwined with the ongoing Kashmir conflict.
