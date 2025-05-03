India Tightens Trade Blockade on Pakistan After Pahalgam Attack

In an aggressive economic stance, India has effectuated a comprehensive ban on all imports from Pakistan, invoking national security concerns after the recent Pahalgam terror attack, resulting in the death of 26 individuals.

The prohibition, formalized through a government notification, disrupts any direct or indirect entry of Pakistani goods, including items rerouted through third countries.

This decision marks the latest in a series of diplomatic escalations, which have seen both nations disengage economically and politically, further entrenching historical hostilities entwined with the ongoing Kashmir conflict.

