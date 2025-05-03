Justice Demanded for Pahalgam Terror Attack Victim
The family of Shubham Dwivedi, a victim of the Pahalgam terror attack, demands harsh punishment for the attackers and martyr status for Dwivedi. His widow, Ashanya, and brother stress that terrorism must be eradicated for justice. Dwivedi was one of 26 killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.
- Country:
- India
The family of Shubham Dwivedi, who tragically lost his life in the Pahalgam terror attack, performed the poignant ritual of immersing his ashes at the holy Sangam on Saturday. They have called for the most severe punishment for the perpetrators behind the brutal massacre.
In the aftermath, Ashanya, Shubham's widow, renewed her demand for the government to officially recognize her husband as a martyr, stating that their family has not seen any action from the authorities and insisting that until terrorism is eradicated, justice remains elusive.
Shubham's brother, Saurabh, emphasized that the family has two primary demands: martyr status for Shubham and the harshest punishment for the terrorists involved. He pinpointed the deeply rooted issue of terrorism in Kashmir, insisting it must be completely obliterated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
