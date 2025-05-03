Left Menu

Security Boost: Chhattisgarh's New Strategy Against Naxalism

A new security camp has been established in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district to intensify anti-Naxal operations and support development projects. Initiated by the Chhattisgarh police and BSF, the camp aims to improve infrastructure and public facilities, aiding connectivity and progress in remote areas while promoting peace and security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Narayanpur | Updated: 03-05-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 18:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A strategically vital security camp has been inaugurated in Narayanpur district, Chhattisgarh, targeting the Naxalite-hit regions. The initiative, termed 'Suraksha evam Jan Suvidha Camp,' is a collaborative effort between Chhattisgarh police and the BSF, aiming to fortify development works and bolster anti-Naxal operations.

This new camp, forming part of the BSF's 129th battalion, marks the 14th such establishment in the district this year. It seeks to not only intensify security measures but also facilitate crucial infrastructural developments, linking remote villages with essential road networks to boost connectivity.

As part of the state's 'Niyad Nellanar' scheme, the camp aids in expanding fundamental amenities like water, education, and healthcare to surrounding areas. The effort is aligned with the national mission to eradicate Naxalism by 2026, as emphasized by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

(With inputs from agencies.)

