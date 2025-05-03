Security Boost: Chhattisgarh's New Strategy Against Naxalism

A strategically vital security camp has been inaugurated in Narayanpur district, Chhattisgarh, targeting the Naxalite-hit regions. The initiative, termed 'Suraksha evam Jan Suvidha Camp,' is a collaborative effort between Chhattisgarh police and the BSF, aiming to fortify development works and bolster anti-Naxal operations.

This new camp, forming part of the BSF's 129th battalion, marks the 14th such establishment in the district this year. It seeks to not only intensify security measures but also facilitate crucial infrastructural developments, linking remote villages with essential road networks to boost connectivity.

As part of the state's 'Niyad Nellanar' scheme, the camp aids in expanding fundamental amenities like water, education, and healthcare to surrounding areas. The effort is aligned with the national mission to eradicate Naxalism by 2026, as emphasized by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

