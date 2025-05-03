Left Menu

Water Wars: Punjab-Haryana Face-Off Intensifies

A bitter dispute over water sharing between Punjab and Haryana has escalated, with Haryana's leaders demanding the release of water from the Bhakra dam against Punjab's decision. The conflict is brewing amid calls for peace and the protection of state and national interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-05-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 18:41 IST
Water Wars: Punjab-Haryana Face-Off Intensifies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions have escalated between Punjab and Haryana over water sharing from the Bhakra dam, with Haryana urging the neighbouring state to release water unconditionally. An all-party meeting in Haryana condemned Punjab's actions as unconstitutional and called for immediate compliance with the Bhakra Beas Management Board's (BBMB) recent decisions.

Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini led the charge, remarking that Punjab's refusal to release water was unjustified. The meeting saw a rare show of unity among Haryana's political parties, who collectively demanded the execution of BBMB's resolutions and the construction of the SYL canal.

Key political figures from across party lines were present at the meeting, underscoring the significance of the issue. Despite strong reactions, Saini urged both states to maintain peace, highlighting the need for cohesion in protecting state and national interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mental health AI research often fails to report informed consent

Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom

Lightweight LLMs power autonomous cyber defense in IoT networks

AI in education must think deeper: New framework merges pedagogy, linguistics, and ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025