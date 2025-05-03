Water Wars: Punjab-Haryana Face-Off Intensifies

Tensions have escalated between Punjab and Haryana over water sharing from the Bhakra dam, with Haryana urging the neighbouring state to release water unconditionally. An all-party meeting in Haryana condemned Punjab's actions as unconstitutional and called for immediate compliance with the Bhakra Beas Management Board's (BBMB) recent decisions.

Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini led the charge, remarking that Punjab's refusal to release water was unjustified. The meeting saw a rare show of unity among Haryana's political parties, who collectively demanded the execution of BBMB's resolutions and the construction of the SYL canal.

Key political figures from across party lines were present at the meeting, underscoring the significance of the issue. Despite strong reactions, Saini urged both states to maintain peace, highlighting the need for cohesion in protecting state and national interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)