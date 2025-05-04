Left Menu

Transforming Dispute Resolution: Mediation’s Potential in India

Solicitor General of India, Tushar Mehta, advocates for mediation as a vital solution to India's mounting legal caseload. At a conference, he highlighted the mediation bar association's transformative role in resolving disputes, emphasizing mediation as a more effective, context-sensitive approach over traditional litigation.

  • India

In a bid to address India's overwhelming legal system, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta advocated for the promotion of mediation as a practical solution to the country's increasing caseload.

During a national conference on mediation, Mehta emphasized the significance of establishing a mediation bar association, describing it as a transformative step in dispute resolution.

He argued that mediation offers a faster, more flexible approach, particularly for small and labor-related cases, urging the legal community to embrace this method to ease judicial burdens.

