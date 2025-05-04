Israel's Warning to Qatar: Choose a Side

During recent escalations, Israel has publicly called upon Qatar to clarify its diplomatic position concerning the ongoing conflict with Hamas. In a bold statement, the Israeli Prime Minister's office accused Qatar of straddling both sides with ambiguous messaging.

Emphasizing the importance of a clear and decisive stance, Israel urged Qatar to determine if it supports civilization or is on the side of Hamas. The demand highlights the complex geopolitical ties between the nations involved.

Despite this strong message from Israel, Qatar has yet to issue an official response, leaving the international community watching closely for any developments in this intricate diplomatic chess game.

(With inputs from agencies.)