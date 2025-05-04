Left Menu

Israel's Warning to Qatar: Choose a Side

Israel has urged Qatar to make a decisive stance regarding its position between Israel and Hamas. Accusing Qatar of duplicity, the Israeli Prime Minister's office challenged the nation to declare whether it supports civilization or aligns with Hamas, as tensions remain high.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 04-05-2025 01:13 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 01:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
During recent escalations, Israel has publicly called upon Qatar to clarify its diplomatic position concerning the ongoing conflict with Hamas. In a bold statement, the Israeli Prime Minister's office accused Qatar of straddling both sides with ambiguous messaging.

Emphasizing the importance of a clear and decisive stance, Israel urged Qatar to determine if it supports civilization or is on the side of Hamas. The demand highlights the complex geopolitical ties between the nations involved.

Despite this strong message from Israel, Qatar has yet to issue an official response, leaving the international community watching closely for any developments in this intricate diplomatic chess game.

(With inputs from agencies.)

