Sheinbaum Stands Firm Against Trump's Military Proposal
President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico rejected a proposal from US President Donald Trump to deploy American troops in Mexico for combating drug trafficking. She emphasized Mexico's sovereignty and refused unilateral military intervention despite ongoing collaboration on immigration and trade concerns.
President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico firmly rejected a proposal from US President Donald Trump to deploy American troops into Mexico to fight drug trafficking. Speaking to supporters, Sheinbaum underscored the importance of national sovereignty, stating, "Sovereignty is not for sale."
The proposal reportedly emerged from a tense phone call, as detailed in an article by the Wall Street Journal. The discussion highlighted a growing tension between the two nations, even as US military presence increases along the southern border.
Despite Trump's efforts to designate Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations, Sheinbaum insists on maintaining Mexico's autonomy, stressing cooperation within respective territories.
(With inputs from agencies.)
