Court Blocks Voice of America Workforce Restoration

A federal appeals court blocked a ruling requiring the Trump administration to reinstate over 1,000 Voice of America employees and restore $15 million in grants. The court suggested the ruling was beyond jurisdiction. U.S. Circuit Judge Cornelia Pillard dissented, warning of potential long-term impacts on broadcasting services.

A federal appeals court on Saturday prevented the reinstatement of over 1,000 Voice of America employees, an outcome ordered by U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth requiring the Trump administration to restore positions and grants.

The appeals court ruled 2-1 against Lamberth, suggesting he lacked the jurisdiction to order the employee return and funding restoration for Radio Free Asia and the Middle East Broadcasting Networks.

Dissenting, U.S. Circuit Judge Cornelia Pillard warned this decision threatens the long-term viability of these broadcasting services. Meanwhile, Voice of America has not reported news since March, a historical first under the Trump directive.

