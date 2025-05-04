Left Menu

Water Wars: India Halts Flow at Strategic Dams

India has stopped water flow at the Baglihar Dam on the Chenab River and plans similar actions at the Kishanganga Dam on the Jhelum River, following a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. These dams enable India to control water release timings, impacting its treaty with Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2025 12:37 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 12:37 IST
India has taken decisive action by halting the flow of water through the Baglihar Dam on the Chenab River, raising tensions with neighboring Pakistan. Similar plans are underway for the Kishanganga Dam on the Jhelum River, a source confirmed.

This move follows a tragic terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, where 26 people, primarily tourists, were killed. The Baglihar and Kishanganga Dams have long empowered India to control the timing of water releases, a capability now being utilized amidst heightened regional conflict.

The Indus Waters Treaty, a decades-old agreement brokered by the World Bank, has traditionally managed the shared water resources between India and Pakistan. The decision to suspend this treaty over the Baglihar and Kishanganga Dams heralds a new phase of contention between the two nations, particularly over its impact on the Neelum River, and revives past diplomatic disputes requiring international arbitration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

