West Bengal Governor Signals Alarm: Radicalisation and Militant Threat

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose has raised alarms over the recent riots in the Murshidabad district, submitting a detailed report to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. In this document, he underscored the 'twin spectre of radicalisation and militancy' as a significant threat to the state.

Governor Bose suggested several measures to tackle these challenges, such as establishing an inquiry commission and positioning central force outposts in districts bordering Bangladesh. He also mentioned Article 356 provisions without directly recommending their application, noting they remained open to the Centre should the situation worsen.

Elaborating on the violence and its potential spread to other districts, Bose emphasized the necessity for the central government to explore constitutional options to safeguard law and order. His report documents recent incendiary events linked to protests against the anti-Waqf (Amendment) Act, pointing to the state's lack of preventive measures.

