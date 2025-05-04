Left Menu

West Bengal Governor Signals Alarm: Radicalisation and Militant Threat

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose reported on Murshidabad riots to the Home Ministry, highlighting radicalisation and militancy challenges. He proposed measures including an inquiry commission and central force outposts, while hinting at possible Article 356 imposition. Bose urged constitutional options to control violence and restore public faith in law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-05-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 15:22 IST
West Bengal Governor Signals Alarm: Radicalisation and Militant Threat
Governor
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose has raised alarms over the recent riots in the Murshidabad district, submitting a detailed report to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. In this document, he underscored the 'twin spectre of radicalisation and militancy' as a significant threat to the state.

Governor Bose suggested several measures to tackle these challenges, such as establishing an inquiry commission and positioning central force outposts in districts bordering Bangladesh. He also mentioned Article 356 provisions without directly recommending their application, noting they remained open to the Centre should the situation worsen.

Elaborating on the violence and its potential spread to other districts, Bose emphasized the necessity for the central government to explore constitutional options to safeguard law and order. His report documents recent incendiary events linked to protests against the anti-Waqf (Amendment) Act, pointing to the state's lack of preventive measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025