Tamil Nadu CM Announces Aid for Families in Tragic Incidents
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has announced financial aid for families affected by two separate incidents in the state. Families of victims from a road accident and a drowning incident will receive Rs 3 lakh each, with additional aid for a child undergoing medical treatment.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has extended financial support to the families of victims involved in two tragic incidents in the state. On Sunday, he announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakh each to the relatives of those who lost their lives.
In the first incident, a couple, K Nagaraj and his wife N Anandi, were killed in Tirupur district after an accident on their two-wheeler. Their 12-year-old daughter, Dheekshaya, was seriously injured and is receiving medical care in Coimbatore. The Chief Minister has ordered Rs 1 lakh for her treatment.
In another incident, two children lost their lives in an accidental drowning at Koovagam lake in Kallakurichi district. The Chief Minister expressed his condolences and ensured Rs 3 lakh each to the grieving families. Stalin emphasized the need for compassionate support in such difficult times.
(With inputs from agencies.)
