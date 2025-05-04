Left Menu

Hamas Executes Looters Amid Gaza Crisis

Hamas has executed alleged looters following armed attacks on food stores in Gaza. The group accuses some looters of collaborating with Israel. Amid a severe humanitarian crisis, Hamas faces criticism over its handling of aid distribution, heightened by Israel's ongoing blockade and military actions.

Updated: 04-05-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 18:30 IST
Hamas has executed several alleged looters after incidences of armed gang attacks on food stores in the Gaza Strip, according to sources close to the militant group.

The looters were accused by Hamas officials of collaborating with Israel, which has blocked aid from entering Gaza for the past two months. The Israeli government has yet to comment on these allegations. In one particular incident, an Israeli drone reportedly fired at a police unit pursuing criminals, killing a police officer in Gaza City.

Hamas has vowed to impose tough measures against the looters, with Ismail Al-Thawabta, head of Gaza's government media office, announcing a series of 'revolutionary executions' for top offenders. The situation in Gaza remains critical, with United Nations officials warning of a dire humanitarian crisis as Israeli airstrikes continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

