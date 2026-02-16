Gujarat Hosts Energy ka Mahakumbh: India's Clean Energy Execution Takes Center Stage
Gandhinagar welcomes 'The Smarter E' exhibition, focusing on India's transition from clean energy adoption to execution. With over 300 exhibitors and 19,000 visitors, the event emphasizes technology integration and policy dialogue, highlighting Gujarat's pivotal role in India's renewable landscape and its alignment with Atmanirbhar Bharat objectives.
Gandhinagar is set to host 'The Smarter E,' an exhibition marking India's shift from clean energy goals to execution. Spanning February 25-27, the event unites over 300 exhibitors, shedding light on the country's renewable ecosystem as it evolves from setting targets to implementing major projects.
With more than 19,000 visitors expected, the event will feature discussions on technology integration and policy development, underscoring Gujarat's increasingly crucial role in India's clean energy trajectory aligned with Atmanirbhar Bharat. The conference will host 60+ international speakers and 300+ thought leaders, focusing on grid integration, policy alignment, and manufacturing scale-up.
Industry leaders will gather to chart the path toward global leadership in clean energy, with themes centered on technological innovation and domestic manufacturing competitiveness. 'The Smarter E' continues to reflect the changing narrative around India's renewable energy revolution, attracting global attention as a model for large-scale energy transition.
