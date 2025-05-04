Left Menu

Businessman Survives Motorcycle Attack in Central Delhi

A businessman named Rajendra was attacked by two assailants on motorcycles near Bhairon temple, Delhi. He sustained injuries but managed to seek help and was hospitalized. A 21-year-old man was arrested, and a juvenile was detained. The motive of the attack remains unknown as police continue their investigation.

A businessman was ambushed by two motorcycle-riding assailants near the Bhairon temple in central Delhi's Tilak Marg, authorities reported Sunday.

Rajendra, the victim, owns a perfume shop in Chandni Chowk and was heading home to Noida when he was attacked on Friday night. Despite being shot, Rajendra was able to alert a business associate, who rushed him to a hospital.

While a 21-year-old suspect has been arrested and a juvenile detained, the reason behind the attack remains unclear as police continue their investigation. Rajendra reported that nothing was stolen, as he wasn't carrying cash at the time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

