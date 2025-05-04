Businessman Survives Motorcycle Attack in Central Delhi

A businessman was ambushed by two motorcycle-riding assailants near the Bhairon temple in central Delhi's Tilak Marg, authorities reported Sunday.

Rajendra, the victim, owns a perfume shop in Chandni Chowk and was heading home to Noida when he was attacked on Friday night. Despite being shot, Rajendra was able to alert a business associate, who rushed him to a hospital.

While a 21-year-old suspect has been arrested and a juvenile detained, the reason behind the attack remains unclear as police continue their investigation. Rajendra reported that nothing was stolen, as he wasn't carrying cash at the time.

