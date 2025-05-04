Left Menu

Foiled Plot: Lady Gaga Concert Target of Planned Bomb Attack

A thwarted bomb attack targeted Lady Gaga's concert at Copacabana Beach, attended by over 2 million people. Orchestrated by a group promoting radicalization, the plan involved recruiting teens for violent acts. Authorities arrested key suspects and executed search warrants across several Brazilian states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brasilia | Updated: 04-05-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 19:19 IST
Foiled Plot: Lady Gaga Concert Target of Planned Bomb Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazilian authorities successfully foiled a bomb attack targeting Lady Gaga's high-profile concert at Copacabana Beach, drawing over 2 million attendees. During a coordinated effort between Rio de Janeiro's Civil Police and the Justice Ministry, police identified the plot led by a group intent on spreading hate and radical ideologies among teenagers.

The group, masquerading as members of Gaga's 'Little Monsters' fan base, aimed to incite violence using improvised explosives. A prompt tip-off to police intelligence led to the involvement of the ministry's Cyber Operations Lab, which dismantled digital cells promoting extremist content among youth.

Legal actions followed, resulting in arrests over illegal firearm possession and child pornography charges, and the execution of multiple search warrants across key Brazilian states, effectively neutralizing the threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025