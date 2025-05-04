Foiled Plot: Lady Gaga Concert Target of Planned Bomb Attack

Brazilian authorities successfully foiled a bomb attack targeting Lady Gaga's high-profile concert at Copacabana Beach, drawing over 2 million attendees. During a coordinated effort between Rio de Janeiro's Civil Police and the Justice Ministry, police identified the plot led by a group intent on spreading hate and radical ideologies among teenagers.

The group, masquerading as members of Gaga's 'Little Monsters' fan base, aimed to incite violence using improvised explosives. A prompt tip-off to police intelligence led to the involvement of the ministry's Cyber Operations Lab, which dismantled digital cells promoting extremist content among youth.

Legal actions followed, resulting in arrests over illegal firearm possession and child pornography charges, and the execution of multiple search warrants across key Brazilian states, effectively neutralizing the threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)