Mystery of Unidentified Woman Discovered in Blood-Soaked Trolley Bag

A gruesome discovery was made near Shiv Nadar School, where a woman's body, drenched in blood, was found stuffed into a black trolley bag, according to police reports on Sunday.

The body, bearing deep head injuries, remains unidentified. Gurugram Police have offered a Rs 25,000 reward to anyone who can help in identifying her. A murder FIR has been filed, and investigators are diligently analyzing CCTV footage from nearby areas.

The deceased, believed to be aged between 30 and 35, was found wearing a green outfit with distinctive tattoos including the number 8, a pictorial tattoo, and the word 'Maa'. Police suspect she was killed elsewhere and then dumped. Efforts to identify her continue, with tips remaining confidential.

(With inputs from agencies.)