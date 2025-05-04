Left Menu

Mystery of Unidentified Woman Discovered in Blood-Soaked Trolley Bag

A woman's body was found stuffed in a trolley bag near Shiv Nadar School, announced by Gurugram Police. The unidentified body has head injuries and distinctive tattoos. Police announced a reward for identification and are reviewing CCTV footage. They believe the body was dumped from another location.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 04-05-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 19:47 IST
A gruesome discovery was made near Shiv Nadar School, where a woman's body, drenched in blood, was found stuffed into a black trolley bag, according to police reports on Sunday.

The body, bearing deep head injuries, remains unidentified. Gurugram Police have offered a Rs 25,000 reward to anyone who can help in identifying her. A murder FIR has been filed, and investigators are diligently analyzing CCTV footage from nearby areas.

The deceased, believed to be aged between 30 and 35, was found wearing a green outfit with distinctive tattoos including the number 8, a pictorial tattoo, and the word 'Maa'. Police suspect she was killed elsewhere and then dumped. Efforts to identify her continue, with tips remaining confidential.

