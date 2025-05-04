A Legacy of Justice: Honoring Justice M G Priyadarsini

Justice M G Priyadarsini, a distinguished member of the Telangana High Court, passed away on Sunday, according to official sources. Her untimely demise was attributed to health complications.

Before ascending to the High Court, Justice Priyadarsini pursued her legal education, completing her degree in 1995 from Visakhapatnam and an LLM in Labour and Industrial Law from Andhra University in 1997. Her legal career began in earnest as she enrolled with the Bar Council of Andhra Pradesh in 1995.

Her journey into the judiciary saw rapid advancement, beginning as an Additional District Judge in 2008 before her elevation to the High Court bench in March 2022. Her contributions to the legal community will be honored at her funeral on May 5.

