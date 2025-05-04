Left Menu

A Legacy of Justice: Honoring Justice M G Priyadarsini

Justice M G Priyadarsini, a sitting judge of the Telangana High Court, passed away due to ill health. Having completed her LLM in Labour and Industrial Law in 1997, she began her judicial career in 2008 and became a High Court judge in March 2022. Her funeral is on May 5.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-05-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 20:22 IST
A Legacy of Justice: Honoring Justice M G Priyadarsini
  • Country:
  • India

Justice M G Priyadarsini, a distinguished member of the Telangana High Court, passed away on Sunday, according to official sources. Her untimely demise was attributed to health complications.

Before ascending to the High Court, Justice Priyadarsini pursued her legal education, completing her degree in 1995 from Visakhapatnam and an LLM in Labour and Industrial Law from Andhra University in 1997. Her legal career began in earnest as she enrolled with the Bar Council of Andhra Pradesh in 1995.

Her journey into the judiciary saw rapid advancement, beginning as an Additional District Judge in 2008 before her elevation to the High Court bench in March 2022. Her contributions to the legal community will be honored at her funeral on May 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025