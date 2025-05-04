Left Menu

Delhi Assembly Set to Tackle School Fees and Public Challenges

Delhi Assembly plans a special two-day session in mid-May to address public issues and pass a Bill regulating private school fees. The BJP legislators discussed preparations, focusing on water supply, monsoon readiness, and increasing participation in government initiatives during a meeting attended by key officials including Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

The Delhi Assembly is gearing up for a significant two-day session expected mid-May, primarily to deliberate on pressing public concerns and to sanction a pivotal Bill aimed at regulating the fees levied by private schools across the capital, announced the ruling BJP on Sunday.

The preparation for this anticipated session was at the forefront of a BJP legislative meeting at the Secretariat, attended by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, alongside cabinet ministers and BJP MLAs, as reported by Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood.

Though the exact dates are not yet confirmed, the session is tentatively set for May 13-14. Following an April 29 decision by the Delhi Cabinet, the draft of this significant Bill includes severe penalties and possible school deregistration for unauthorized fee increases or student harassment. Discussions also touched upon essential topics like monsoon readiness and expanding health insurance reach.

