Unexpected Triumph: KID Capsule Survives PSLV-C62 Setback

The unexpected survivability of the KID re-entry capsule has brought a silver lining to the otherwise unsuccessful PSLV-C62 mission by ISRO. While the mission faltered due to third-stage disturbances, the KID capsule, developed by Spanish startup Orbital Paradigm, detached and transmitted data successfully.

The ISRO mission aimed to deploy multiple satellites into Earth's orbit, but the rocket's deviation resulted in a setback. The capsule, however, emerged as the lone survivor, though it didn't manage to relay customer data before reentering Earth's atmosphere.

Orbital Paradigm continues to analyze the mission's details, extending gratitude to ISRO for their support. Despite the challenges faced, this development showcases resilience in space exploration endeavors.

