Unexpected Triumph: KID Capsule Survives PSLV-C62 Setback

The KID re-entry capsule, despite the PSLV-C62 mission's failure, successfully separated from the launch vehicle, transmitting data back to Earth. Developed by Spanish startup Orbital Paradigm, the capsule survived re-entry but couldn't transmit customer payload data before splashing down due to unforeseen challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 14-01-2026 20:48 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 20:48 IST
The unexpected survivability of the KID re-entry capsule has brought a silver lining to the otherwise unsuccessful PSLV-C62 mission by ISRO. While the mission faltered due to third-stage disturbances, the KID capsule, developed by Spanish startup Orbital Paradigm, detached and transmitted data successfully.

The ISRO mission aimed to deploy multiple satellites into Earth's orbit, but the rocket's deviation resulted in a setback. The capsule, however, emerged as the lone survivor, though it didn't manage to relay customer data before reentering Earth's atmosphere.

Orbital Paradigm continues to analyze the mission's details, extending gratitude to ISRO for their support. Despite the challenges faced, this development showcases resilience in space exploration endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

