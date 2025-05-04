BSF Foils Smuggling Attempts Near Punjab Border
The Border Security Force (BSF) thwarted smuggling attempts along the Punjab border in three incidents. They seized a drone, a pistol body, and heroin. The operations took place in Lakha Singh Wala, Amritsar, and Tarn Taran districts, showcasing the ongoing challenges of cross-border illegal activities.
The Border Security Force (BSF) has successfully intercepted smuggling activities in three separate incidents along the international border in Punjab, officials confirmed on Sunday. Key items seized include a drone, a pistol body without its slide, and a packet of heroin.
The first incident took place at Lakha Singh Wala village, where alert BSF personnel discovered a packet containing firearm components, specifically a pistol body and two magazines, in an agricultural field. The find underscores the constant vigilance required along the border areas.
A subsequent operation at Mahawa village in the Amritsar district resulted in the seizure of a package containing approximately 550 grams of heroin. The cleverly concealed package, wrapped in a white cloth and equipped with an improvised loop bearing illuminating strips, was part of a targeted search operation following an intelligence tip-off. In a coordinated effort with Punjab Police, the BSF also confiscated a drone from farmland in Mehdipur village, Tarn Taran district, marking another success against cross-border threats.
