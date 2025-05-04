Left Menu

BSF Foils Smuggling Attempts Near Punjab Border

The Border Security Force (BSF) thwarted smuggling attempts along the Punjab border in three incidents. They seized a drone, a pistol body, and heroin. The operations took place in Lakha Singh Wala, Amritsar, and Tarn Taran districts, showcasing the ongoing challenges of cross-border illegal activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ferozepur | Updated: 04-05-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 21:27 IST
BSF Foils Smuggling Attempts Near Punjab Border
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) has successfully intercepted smuggling activities in three separate incidents along the international border in Punjab, officials confirmed on Sunday. Key items seized include a drone, a pistol body without its slide, and a packet of heroin.

The first incident took place at Lakha Singh Wala village, where alert BSF personnel discovered a packet containing firearm components, specifically a pistol body and two magazines, in an agricultural field. The find underscores the constant vigilance required along the border areas.

A subsequent operation at Mahawa village in the Amritsar district resulted in the seizure of a package containing approximately 550 grams of heroin. The cleverly concealed package, wrapped in a white cloth and equipped with an improvised loop bearing illuminating strips, was part of a targeted search operation following an intelligence tip-off. In a coordinated effort with Punjab Police, the BSF also confiscated a drone from farmland in Mehdipur village, Tarn Taran district, marking another success against cross-border threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

